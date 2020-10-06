Visiting Officers reach out to people at 96 Panchayats in Kulgam

On 5th day of the Back to Village Phase–III programme, multifarious activities were observed across 96 panchayats here with active participation of PRIs and the general public.

On the occasion, Visiting Officers profiled issues, grievances of the people and Gram Sabhas were also held besides sports kits and different certificates were distributed among the beneficiaries.

The Visiting Officers inaugurated several developmental work projects in panchayats.

The DDC Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat also visited several panchayats and listened to the issues highlighted by people.