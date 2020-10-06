Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 1:16 AM

Visiting Officers reach out to people at 96 Panchayats in Kulgam

GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 1:16 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

On 5th day of the Back to Village Phase–III programme, multifarious activities were observed across 96 panchayats here with active participation of PRIs and the general public.

On the occasion, Visiting Officers profiled issues, grievances of the people and Gram Sabhas were also held besides sports kits and different certificates were distributed among the beneficiaries.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

The Visiting Officers inaugurated several developmental work projects in panchayats.

The DDC Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat also visited several panchayats and listened to the issues highlighted by people.

Related News