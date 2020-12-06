VMS holds valedictory function

Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) held Valedictory function of World disabled day in which specially abled players were felicitated.

On the occasion VMS paid glowing tributes to late Dr Nissar Ahmad Bakshi, former Principal and Senior Partner at NHS England and one of the founding members of VMS and also to the towering personality of Mohammad Ashraf, famed adventure tourism promoter, former DG Tourism and a senior member & patron of VMS.

Later the the VMS felicitated two wheel chair bound basket ball players namely Ishrat Akhtar and Insha Bashir who have the distinction of playing at International level besides nationals. Similarly the VMS team of Wheel Chair bound Basket ball team headed by Waseem Ahmad Dar which played several matches at national level registering several achievements . His team mates Tariq Ahmad, M Rafi, Farooq, Zahoor A Ganai, Urfan Rasool, Aijaz Ganai, Ishfaq, A Ganai, Mohammad Danish, and Gowhar A Ganai. The girls team that played nationals and was felicitated on the occasion included Shah Rukhsana, Rukhsana Rasool and Nusrat Beigh.

Also felicitated was Er Showkat Ahmad, noted Wheel Chair athlete who has bagged medal in Para Olympic Games.