VMS organises medical camp at Shaloora

Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) Wednesday organised a free medical-cum-rehabilitation camp at Government Health and Wellness Center Shaloora, in Kupwara.

A statement of VMS issued here said that during the camp more than 81 children with disabilities under the age of 18 years were given free orthopaedic checkups, physiotherpy, P&O assistance and rehabilitation services by doctors and rehabilitation professionals from VMS.

The statement said eight children were provided on-spot casting for orthotic aids while free medicines and 10 digital hearing aids were distributed among the hearing impaired persons.