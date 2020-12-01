Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 1:16 AM

Voters brave chill to vote for Sopore's development

Hundreds of voters turned up to cast their votes for the second phase of the District Development Council (DDC) and panchayat by-polls of Zaingeer belt in Sopore amid cold weather for the sake of development of Sopore.

A voter at Dangarpora in Zaingeer said that they were casting votes only for the development of Sopore.

“In the past so many ministers came and gave us false hopes. We are voting for the candidates who may lead us to development,” said 55-year-old Ghulam Nabi Dar.

A total of 15 candidates were in the fray in the second phase for DDC polls in Zaingeer belt of Sopore, 12 among them independents and one each from BJP, Congress and Apni Party.

A total of 28.98 percent voting was recorded on Tuesday in the second phase of DDC polls in the two blocks of Kunzer in Tangmarg and Zaingeer belt in Sopore, officials said.

According to the official data, 16.40 percent turnout was reported in Zaingeer belt of Sopore with 6488 voters including 3718 men and 2770 women.

However Duroo village witnessed only 0.9 percent voting. The village recorded only 15 votes out of 2724 votes.

