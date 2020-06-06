Wani criticises order asking employees to join duties

Expressing anguish over the order issued by the J&K government asking employees to resume their duties, amid corona pandemic, former EJAC President and civil society member, Abdul QayoomWani said the government was risking the lives of its workforce.

In a statement, Wani said the government has pushed five lakh employees to the wall without any safety by randomly issuing the order for resumption of duties by the employees, without devising a safeguarding mechanism.

” What use of staying home or in quarantine for two long months and then to force one and all join duties without any safe mechanism except sermonising in media,” said Wani.

He urged the government that the order must be reconsidered unless as scientific foolproof mechanism was not devised for the safety of the employees.

Wani said life come first. “Employees should not be put at risk of contracting COVID19,” he said.