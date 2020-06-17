Wani elected JKCSF Chairman

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) on Wednesday elected Abdul QayoomWani as Chairman of the body while Farooq Ahmad Trali was elected its General Secretary.

A statement said a meeting of cross sections of society members including intellectuals, writers, former trade union leaders, doctors, traders and lawyers was held here today.

“It was felt seriously that Jammu and Kashmir was passing through a tough and there was onslaught on political, economic, democratic and social rights. After threadbare discussion it was felt that there is need of a civil society to represent peoples’ aspirations and address other issues,” said the statement.

The participants unanimously resolved to frame a civil society under the name and style, “Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum” which will work and function as a non-politico organization which will not become part of any political election process directly or indirectly at any time

“However, the organization will have a privilege to share and make its opinion on socio-economic ,political and human issues and rights to react and resist against policy decision of the government which will be against the sentiments and rights of people of J&K,” said the statement.

The meeting resolved that the constitution of the JKCSF will be prepared under the supervision of Haji FarooqAhamd Lone with By-laws as well and as the COVID19 crisis recede, the Forum will be structured centrally and extended to provincial and district levels.

The meeting decided to set-up the provisional body with former trade union leader Abdul QayoomWani as Chairman and Farooq Ahmad Trali as General Secretary. It also appointed members to different positions.