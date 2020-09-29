Wani urges govt to issue guidelines for schools

Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF), Abdul Qayoom Wani on Tuesday expressed concern over the ambiguity in the schooling system amid the prevailing COVID19 pandemic.

In a statement, Wani said the schooling system including online classes, community classes and offline classes have become a mess. “There is much confusion among the students and teachers because of overlapping of these ventures. The students are confused whether to continue online classes or take community classes or attend schools for offline classes,” Wani said. He said since the COVID19 pandemic was on the rise it was a matter of concern to allow normal schooling. Wani said exam season was nearing and the need of the hour was to let the students stay home for preparations.

“There are evidences that students attend schools without following COVID SOPs which are a serious threat to both the communities teaching as well as the student,” said Wani. He urged upon the Commissioner Secretary Education to issue proper guidelines for schooling so that the confusion.