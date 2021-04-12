Waqf board employees stage protest

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Waqf board employees today staged a protest demonstration against the administration demanding the reconstitution of the Waqf board.

Scores Muslim Waqf board employees and teachers from various districts of Kashmir on Monday held a protest along with the EJAC office bearers appealing the government to listen and redress their genuine demands.

“We want the government to reconstitute the board and regularise the adhoc and daily wagers who are constantly deprived under the financial and mental constraints,” said one of the Waqf board employees.

The Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) President, Rafiq Ahmad said that it has more than a year since Waqf board has been suspended due to which the developmental work had suffered. “The government had failed to constitute the Waqf board due to which the employees have taken a bad hit and their issues are pending,” he added.

The EJAC in support with the Waqf Board employees appealed the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to reconstitute the Muslim Waqf Board and regularise the daily wagers and other employees associated with the board. “We also appeal Lieutenant Governor to implement the 7th Pay Commission for Waqf Board Employees,” they further added.