'War of Words, Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021' | Use your skills to benefit society: Prof Ayub to law students

Dean and Head of the Department School of Law, Prof Muhammad Ayub Dar Tuesday said that outside the realm of the normal curriculum, a law student should actively participate in extracurricular activities and use their skills to benefit the society.

Speaking during debate event, titled “War of Words, Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021” organized by School of Law, Kashmir University, Prof Ayub said that students profession provides valuable service throughout the society in different ways to different groups of people.

“As we are debating war of words, I want to tell you that words must be chosen cautiously. Your words can bring smile on faces or hurt hearts. Exercise and adopt the skill to benefit society with your wise words,” he said.

He added that students must know about laws, how they are framed and should have skill to interpret them for the benefit of society.

While referring and quoting various Islamic historical events and Al-Hadith, he said that law students must actively participate in spreading awareness about laws and must come forward to help downtrodden.

“Whether be any section of society, the law is needed for all. Law is not just the contribution of the lawyers but the profession also depends on the contribution of the budding lawyers or the law students,” he said.

“The legal knowledge of law students is meant to bring the significant change in society. Your accurate knowledge of law must be useful for people in getting maximum benefits of different schemes and access to justice,” he said.

Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Dean, Academic Affairs was the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony. Dr Nisar Ahmad Bhat, Registrar, University of Kashmir was the guest of honour.

For the final rounds of the debate, Aliza Altaf from Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute bagged the best speaker award and Muhammad Ibrahim Ahangar was declared runner up by the penal of judges.