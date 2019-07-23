War welcomes mediation offer

People’s Political Party (PPP) Chairman and senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Engineer Hilal Ahmad War Tuesday welcomed the statement of US President Donald Trump offering his mediation on Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

“While hailing the statement of US President, Donald Trump wherein he said that it is an honour for him to play a role as a third party mediation and would use his good office between Indian and Pakistan to resolve all outstanding issues including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, War urged global leaders to follow the suit of Donald Trump,” a written statement issued by PPP said.