Water bodies encroached illegally: Saifuddin Soz

Former union water resources minister Saifuddin Soz Wednesday said that it was depressing for him to see our the precious heritage of water bodies under great stress through all kinds of encroachments and wanton neglect.

A statement of Soz issued here quoted him as saying that during his visit to Gilsar, KhushalSar, Anchar and BrariNambal, he was awakened to raise an alarm that this great natural treasure could be lost completely and irretrievably.

“All water bodies in Kashmir including Wular and Dal are under great stress. The greatest trouble has been created by land grabbers and encroachers who are far beyond clutches of law and many times enjoying patronage of narrow-minded public figures,” he said. “It was highly depressing for me to pay a visit to Gilsar, Khushalsar, Anchar and Brarinambal, today. Anchar Lake is just not visible as illegal constructions have come all around.”

Soz said that nothing seemed to be retrievable unless people themselves come forward and take strong measures to safeguard whatever can be retrieved. “I have been left with a feeling that everything will be lost unless people themselves rise to the occasion.

I felt encouraged when groups of people around these lakes assured me that they will join a movement for retrieving and conserving these water bodies which are taking their last breath,” he said.