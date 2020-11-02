Water crisis triggers protest in Sopore

Scores of residents including women of Gousia Colony Noor Bagh, Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district took to streets on Monday to stage a protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to provide regular water supply to the area.

Protesters staged a sit-in protest and blocked the road at Iqbal Market outside the Jal Shakti department here in Sopore which affected the movement of traffic for several hours. The protesters said that they had been facing immense hardships due to water shortage for the past many years and accused the authorities of not bothering to look into the issue.

One of the residents of the area, Mymoona Begum said, “In the entire town, our area is the worst-affected due to water shortage.”

Another local resident, Tariq Ahmad Wani said, “We approached the Jal Shakti department many times but nothing was done while we are being forced to drink contaminated water, which is affecting our health.” Officials of the Jal Shakti Department, Sopore said they would soon install a water supply line in the locality.

“Till then water will be supplied through water tankers,” they said.