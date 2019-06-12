Water level crosses flood alarm mark at Sangam in south Kashmir

Water level in the Jhelum river crossed the ‘alarm mark’ of 18-ft at Sangam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

“The water level recorded at 1400 hours was 18.21 ft against 18-ft flood alarm mark and as soon it crosses 21-ft mark, flood is declared,” said an official of Irrigation & Flood Control Department – IFC, Kashmir, according to news agency GNS.

The water at 2 p.m. at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar was 13.44ft against the alarm level of 16 ft and flood level of 19 feet, the officials said.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

He said that the water level was at 8.76ft, almost 6-ft below flood level at Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Regarding some tributaries, the official said, the water level in Vaishow Nallah at Khudwani was 7.77m, 3.14 m in Rambiara Nallah at Wachi while the nallah Lidder at Batkoot was at 1.59 m.