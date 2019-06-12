Water level crosses flood alarm mark at Sangam in south Kashmir

Water level in the Jhelum river crossed the ‘alarm mark’ of 18-ft at Sangam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
“The water level recorded at 1400 hours was 18.21 ft against 18-ft flood alarm mark and as soon it crosses 21-ft mark, flood is declared,” said an official of Irrigation & Flood Control Department – IFC, Kashmir, according to news agency GNS.
The water at 2 p.m. at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar was 13.44ft against the alarm level of 16 ft and flood level of 19 feet, the officials said.
He said that the water level was at 8.76ft, almost 6-ft below flood level at Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Regarding some tributaries, the official said, the water level in Vaishow Nallah at Khudwani was 7.77m, 3.14 m in Rambiara Nallah at Wachi while the nallah Lidder at Batkoot was at 1.59 m.