Kashmir, Latest News
Water logging: Dewatering pumps activated, says Srinagar administration

Roads were inundated in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar due to fresh rains on Thursday, 25 July 2019. Habib Naqash/GK

Srinagar administration on Thursday said that all the dewatering pumps have been activated to dewater the city in view of water logging caused by incessant rains since today morning.

The administration said that all the areas will be dewatered as soon as possible.

“Dewatering pumps have been activated at all locations & sucker machines deployed. More areas to be covered shortly,” Srinagar administration said in a tweet.

It said that around 80 Dewatering Stations and 115 mobile units of Drainage Division SMC have been engaged in dewatering of the city.

The Srinagar city is witnessing heavy rains since Thursday morning leaving many areas of the city inundated. The city Centre Lal Chowk has been worst hit by water logging due to a ‘defunct’ drainage system.

The Meteorological department had predicted a two-day spell of rains from Thursday.

