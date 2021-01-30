Kashmir, Today's Paper
FARHAT JAHAN
Sopore,
UPDATED: January 30, 2021, 11:30 PM

Water logging hinders movement in Sopore

Water logging in Sopore is giving a tough time to the patients as well as their attendants.

The Mother and Child Hospital adjacent to the Government Boys Higher secondary School Sopore faces water logging.

“The accumulated water stands for a long time at the gate which bothers patients, their attendants as well as doctors,” said Dr Kulsum, a doctor at Mother and Child Hospital Sopore.

During the rainy season, the water logging also gives a tough time to the students studying in Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore. The students suffer due to the water logging outside the school gate.

“The area gets submerged in the winters and rainy seasons due to lack of drainage system,” said Abdul Rashid, Principal at Government Boys Higher Secondary School. “The students and teachers have been enduring this agony of water logging at the gate since long. It compels us to pump the water to the school ground through pipes to make the entrance clear. Unfortunately, the administration isn’t paying heed.”

Moazam Mohuiddin, an 11th class student at the school, said he feels like crossing a river while entering the school premises.

“We have to wear long plastic shoes to enter the premises. The uniforms of the students get untidy as they have to step on the stones which we have kept in that pool of water outside the gate. Many times, students have injured themselves while crossing it,” said Sajjad Ahmad, a teacher at the school. “We plead the government to resolve the issue so that this educational institute runs smoothly.”

“There is no footpath and we have to travel through mud and water to study which often forces many students to stay home,” said Syed Mohtasham, a 12th class student.

