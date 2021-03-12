Water-logging pesters Baramulla residents

A residential house in Bijhama area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was damaged as a portion of it collapsed amid heavy rains and snowfall.

Fresh snowfall accompanied by rains threw life out of gear across Baramulla district on Friday. Following the rains, several parts of the district were completely waterlogged.

In Khawjabagh area of Baramulla town, the road near degree college was completely submerged. The commuters were seen facing severe hardships.

Slamming the administration, the locals said that despite their repeated pleas to the administration for constructing a drain on the highway, the authorities did not show any interest. With the result, the rain water enters the residential houses situated along the highway near Baramulla degree college.

“The persistent water logging creates a lot of issues for the local residents. The issue can only be solved if authorities construct a drain here,” said Muhammad Hussain, a local resident.

The water logging was also witnessed at Janbazpora Baramulla. Following the downpour, several colonies in Jambazpora were submerged in the rain water causing huge inconvenience to the locals.

“One week back, we staged a protest demonstration against the authorities for their failure to provide a drainage system in the area. However, despite showing our resentment, the administration did not bother to visit the area and chalk out a plan for laying drainage system. Now, again we are facing the same issue of water logging. If problem is not solved, our houses will weaken and collapse one day,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a local resident.

In Pattan area, water logging was witnessed at several villages on Friday. The worst affected was the Hanjiveera village. Some of the residential houses in Hanjiveera were submerged in the rain water up to the plinth level, creating fear among the affected residents. “If water will not start to recede, then affected families need to be shifted,” said Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Hanjiveera Pattan.

In the Uri area, the upper areas received moderate snowfall on Friday. However, the uninterrupted rains triggered landslides at several places, blocking the traffic as well as pedestrian movement completely.

Among the affected roads included Thajal, Tilawari, Churanda, Batgra, Gohalan and Mohura-Baaz road. The locals here said that the landslides caused traffic disruption.

The residents here said that Mohura-Baaz road is blocked for the second time in two weeks following incidents of landslides in the area. They said the Beacon authorities need to clear the road from debris completely and not partially, besides need to construct a protection wall especially at the vulnerable stretch of the road.