Water scarcity sparks protest in Rafiabad village

Alleging the Jal Shakti Department of failing to provide adequate water supply, the residents of Yarbugh village in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district held a protest demonstration on Thursday.

The protestors, mostly women, hit the roads carrying pitchers and buckets and raised slogans against the department and district administration.

They also blocked the Rafiabad-Dangiwacha road for several hours.

The protestors alleged that they were suffering due to shortage of regular supply of drinking water in their area for the past many months.

“Several times, the matter was brought to the notice of the concerned authorities, but nothing was done,” said Nazir Ahmad Peer, one of the protesters.

The residents said that they staged several protests to highlight their grievances but the authorities took no action to address their issue.

The protesters alleged that the government had sanctioned 21,000 feet water pipes but did not know where these pipes vanished and why no official was giving any satisfactory reply to them.

The protestors blocked the road and demanded regular supply of drinking water in their area and sought the intervention of higher authorities to mitigate their sufferings.

Meanwhile, officials of the Jal Shakti Department, Rafiabad said that that some supply pipes had been uprooted at several places due to snowfall which will take three more days to restore.