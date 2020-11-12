Water scarcity triggers protest in Sopore

Scores of inhabitants including women of Bagh-e-Rehmat Bypass area of Sopore Thursday staged a protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to provide regular water supply to them.

The protesters assembled and blocked the Sopore Bypass area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, affecting the traffic movement for several hours.

The protesters said that the residents were facing water shortage for the past many years and the department was forcing them to consume water from open streams and ponds. Dilshada Begum, a protester, said that they approached the concerned officials many times but to no avail.

“Drinking contaminated water is affecting our health,” she said. Officials of the Jal Shakti department, Sopore said that the R&B department damaged the water supply line to the area while constructing drains. They said that the grievances of the people would be resolved soon.

“The department will come up with a separate water supply line to the locality so that their sufferings come to an end,” the Jal Shakti department officials said.