Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopain,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 1:34 AM

Water shortage irks Shopian residents

Gulzar Bhat
Shopain,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 1:34 AM

Water taps in scores of households in Nakhasi Mohalla (Dal) locality of south Kashmir’s Shopian town run dry for most of the time, causing immense problems to the residents.

Although located just a short walk away from the main town, regular piped water remains a dream in the area.

Trending News

JKPCB 'clueless' over pollution in Doodh Ganga, fails to conduct water testing

J&KSWDC hosts awareness camp in Kathua

JAKLI hosts 'Jashn-e-Hunnar'

“We have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water for past many years owing to which we face a host of problems. We accumulate water for many days and only then our women are able to do laundry”, said a local resident.

“Many a time we brought the issue to the notice of concerned department, but to no avail”, he added.

He further said that people were forced to suffer despite the availability of enormous water resources in the district.

Latest News
Representational Image

8 animals charred to death in fire incident in Poonch

Representational Image

Ceasefire violations in Degwar Poonch on LOC

Representational Pic

7 injured in Rajouri road mishap

BJP's complaint to ECI: Derecognise PDP

Another resident says that the situation further worsens with the onset of winters.

“During the frosty winters, the taps remain dry for weeks altogether and we are forced to melt snow for drinking purposes”, he adds.

The residents complain that the area does not have sufficient water pipes in place due to which the water supply stands badly affected.

Irfan Ahamd Wani, Executive Engineer Public Health Department told Greater Kashmir that the department had already taken up the process of laying additional pipes in the area. “The work has already been tendered out and allotted. It will be executed very soon” he added.

Related News