Water shortage irks Shopian residents

Water taps in scores of households in Nakhasi Mohalla (Dal) locality of south Kashmir’s Shopian town run dry for most of the time, causing immense problems to the residents.

Although located just a short walk away from the main town, regular piped water remains a dream in the area.

“We have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water for past many years owing to which we face a host of problems. We accumulate water for many days and only then our women are able to do laundry”, said a local resident.

“Many a time we brought the issue to the notice of concerned department, but to no avail”, he added.

He further said that people were forced to suffer despite the availability of enormous water resources in the district.

Another resident says that the situation further worsens with the onset of winters.

“During the frosty winters, the taps remain dry for weeks altogether and we are forced to melt snow for drinking purposes”, he adds.

The residents complain that the area does not have sufficient water pipes in place due to which the water supply stands badly affected.

Irfan Ahamd Wani, Executive Engineer Public Health Department told Greater Kashmir that the department had already taken up the process of laying additional pipes in the area. “The work has already been tendered out and allotted. It will be executed very soon” he added.