Water shortage sparks protest in Handwara village

Residents of Kulangam village of Handwara Sunday staged a protest against Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the last four months.

A group of residents including women staged the protest on Handwara-Kupwara road and used wooden logs and pots to bring traffic to a complete halt.

The protesters holding sticks in their hands, staged a sit-in while raising slogans against the Jal Shakti department.

The protestors alleged that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water from the past four months but the authorities had failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.

The protesters said that the Jal Shakti department had taken them for a ride, leaving no option for them but to stage the protest.

The protestors said that they had taken up the issues with the authorities concerned on several occasions in the past, but to no avail.

“We have been forced to hit the streets as government has failed to mitigate out problems,” said a protestor.

The locals were pacified after

Station House Officer (SHO), Chogal, Khursheed Ahmad assured them that their grievance would be redressed soon.

Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Division, Handwara, Zubair Ahmad said that the problem would be redressed in a couple of days.