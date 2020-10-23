Water shortage sparks protest in Tikker Kupwara

Residents of Tikker Kupwara on Friday held protests against Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area since last one month.

A group of residents mostly women staged protest on Kralpora-Kupwara road using wooden logs and pots, bringing traffic to complete halt for several hours.

Protestors alleged that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water for past one month and the authorities have failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas. The protesters said the Jal Shakti department has taken them for a ride thus leaving no option for them but to come out on roads.

We have been forced to hit the streets as government has failed to mitigate out problems,” said a protestor.

Meanwhile, in-charge executive engineer Jal Shakti department Kupwara division Farooq Ahmad while acknowledging the water scarcity in the area said that due to prolonged dry spell, people are facing problems. On asking why the department is not providing tanker service to the area, Farooq cited lack of funds as the reason. He was however optimistic to redress the grievance of general public at earliest.