Water shortage triggers clashes among Shopian villagers

Residents of a locality here continued their protests for the 4th consecutive day Friday over the water shortage in their area.

Residents of Shakhsaz Mohalla took to the streets again this morning and staged protested, demanding water supply to the area.

The residents complained even as the taps in the entire locality were running dry the authorities were unmoved to address the problem.

They alleged the residents of a nearby village were not allowing their locality to be connected to the water supply running through the village.

Amid the protests as employees of PHE department started work to connect the locality to the supply line residents of Pinjoora assembled and stopped them, triggering a scuffle between two groups.

A police party which was present on the spot lobbed teargas shells to disperse the people amid the protests and the scuffle.

Earlier, residents of the locality had protested outside the office of Deputy Commissioner, demanding water supply to their area.

Deputy Commissioner, Shopian Choudhry Muhammad Yaseen said residents of Pinjoora were objecting to connect Shakhsaz Mohalla with the supply line and created law and order problem.

“We will try and resolve the issue at the earliest” Yaseen said.