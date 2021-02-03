Water shortage triggers protest in Sopore

Scores of inhabitants including women from Logripora Bomai area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Tuesday staged a protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to provide regular water supply to them.

Taking empty water pots in their hands and raising slogans against the district administration and the Jal Shakti department, women protesters of the area said that the residents were facing water shortage for the past many years and the department was forcing them to drink contaminated water from open streams and ponds.

Aisha Bano, one of the protesters, said that they approached the concerned officials many times but nothing was done to redress their grievance.

“We are being forced to drink dirty water, which has affected our health, particularly of our elderly family members and children,” she said.

Officials of the Jal Shakti Department, Sopore said that the grievances of the people would be redressed soon as the department would come up with a water supply line towards the locality so that their sufferings come to an end.