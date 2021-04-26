Water shortage triggers protest in Sopore

The residents of Hathishah and Ningli areas of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Monday staged a protest against Jal Shakti department for failing to provide them regular water supply.

Scores of inhabitants including women assembled at JamiaQadeem area in Sopore and raised slogans against the Jal Shakti department and blocked the Sopore-Sumbal road for hours.

“We are facing acute shortage of drinking water for the past two weeks and the department is forcing us to consume filthy water from other sources,” said a protestor Khalida Begum.

She said that they had approached the concerned officials many a times but nothing had been done to their sufferings.

President Economic Alliance SoporeMuhamad Ashraf Ganaie express concern over the poor water facility within the town.

He said that due to shortage of water, people of the town face hardships even during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The protestors dispersed after they were pacified by a police party from Police Station Tarzoo.

Meanwhile, an official of the JalShakhti Department Sopore said that the issue would be redressed soon.