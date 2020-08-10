Water shortage triggers protests in Sopore area

Residents of Check Roday Khan area here on Monday staged protests against the PHE department for failing to provide adequate drinking water to the locality.

The protesters said they were facing acute scarcity of drinking water for the last five years. They said in absence of regular water supply they were compelled to use contaminated water from the nearby streams.

“We are being forced to fetch water from the stream and nearby river which often results in water -borne diseases in the area,” said Haleema Begum, a protester.

“We appeal to the district administration and PHE department to restore the water to our area,” she said.

Executive officer, PHE department, Ghulam Rasool said the continuous dry spell has resulted in water shortage. “We are not having enough water supply tankers to supply water every nook and corner of town. I appeal people to cooperative with the department,” he said.