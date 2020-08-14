Watlab-Tujar Sharief road in dilapidated condition

The Watlab-Tujar Sharief road in Zaingeer area of Sopore is in dilapidated condition, giving tough time to commuters.

Local said the 14 km road from Watlab to Tujar Sharief which passes through Mundji, Dooru and Bomai was dotted with potholes, alleging it has not be macadamized for the past many years.

“This all important road has not been macadamized for the past three decades. Though several other roads in the adjoining areas are been repaired regularly, the authorities have altogether forgotten this road,” said Haji Nissar Ahmad Ganaie, President Behbood committee Botingoo Sopore.

He said they have time and again approached the authorities concerned to seek macadamisation and widening of the road, but to no avail.

Ganaie said three years ago the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the area and inaugurate the work on road, but it was stopped soon without any reason.

Locals said each time there was a mere shower the entire stretch of road turns into a cesspool, making it difficult for the commuters to ply on it.

The locals have urged the Lt Governor to direct the authorities concerned for necessary action.

Assistant Executive Engineer, Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Kar said owing to lack of funds the macadamisation work got affected. He assured the road will be repaired soon.