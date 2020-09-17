Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 11:28 PM

Wattan Publications dissociates from KPB&SF

Greater Kashmir
Wattan Publication on Thursday dissociated itself from newly formed Kashmir Publishers, Booksellers and Suppliers Federation (KPB&SF). In a statement Manzoor ul Haque, from Wattan Publications said in an advertisement published in Greater Kashmir (17 September 2020), the KPB&SF has him as member of the newly found organisation of publishers and library suppliers.

“I totally dissociate myself from this organisation. I was never part of the meeting that according to the advertisement was held on 13th of September, wherein this body was formed and office bearers, and members chosen, ” said Haque.

