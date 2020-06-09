Wayil hospital designated as Covid centre for positive pregnant women

Amid surge in the cases of COVID-19 pregnant women in Ganderbal district and closure of district hospital Ganderbal which was designated as COVID hospital for the district, the authorities have designated Mini-Maternity Centre (MMC) Wayil as COVID health centre for conduct of surgeries and treatment of COVID-19 positive of suspected pregnant women cases.

Chief Medical officer Ganderbal Dr Mehraj Ahmed Sofi said the maternity centre has been designated as a COVID health centre that will see positive pregnant and suspected COVID-19 cases of pregnant women in Ganderbal district.

He said within a week, the COVID health centre Wayil will be made functional.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole visited the Mini Maternity Centre (MMC) Wayil and took first hand appraisal of facilities available there.