We can put in efforts, resolution lies with New Delhi: Apni Party

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir
Apni Party senior leader and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir Monday said that his party believes in reconciliation for the resolution of long standing issues but maintained that they could only put in their efforts while the resolution lies with New Delhi.

News gathering agency KNS quoted Mir as saying on the sidelines of a workers convention in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district that Apni Party does not believe in violence but in involving stakeholders in a reconciliation process. He said whatever issues of J&K were yet to resolved, his party wanted to take them up in a reconciliation way.  Mir said the party started its public reach out initiative which was widely welcomed at the grass root level as people were fed up of the traditional politics.

“People are virtually fed up of the traditional politics and want a party which can represent their whims and wishes,” he said. Mir said that his party believed that the decisions taken in August last year were against the expectations of the people of J&K.

He said that the matter was sub judice and that they hoped a good verdict would come out from the apex court which would accommodate the concerns of the people of J&K. Mir said that the people’s concern should be addressed and protected like the rights of job and land.

“People will remain disempowered till statehood is not restored to J&K,” he said.

Referring to the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Mir said that those who had been given mandate to protect the rights of J&K had miserably failed while performing their duties as they preferred to run away at that moment.

