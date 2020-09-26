We need to have trust in our armed forces: Jaishankar

Amid the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said it was an ongoing issue and “we need to have trust in our armed forces and their ability to secure our interests”.

Jaishankar said there is also a need to have trust in the ability of the system — both military commanders and the diplomatic channels — in negotiating with the Chinese.

Asked about the situation at the border in eastern Ladakh, Jaishankar told Times Now in an interview: “You know this is going to play out. There will be things which China has done. There will be responses that India has made…There are actually negotiations on the way.”

“I understand the compulsions on media to know everything yesterday, unfortunately, real life is a little bit different. So, this is about national security. This is a very complicated ground situation out there,” he said.

“We need to have trust in our armed forces and their ability to secure our interests, and frankly in the ability of the system, I mean both military commanders and the diplomatic channels, in negotiating with the Chinese,” he said.

“Don’t call out a match… before it is halfway through,” the external affairs minister added.

During the interview, Jaishankar also extensively discussed his recently released book ‘The India Way’.