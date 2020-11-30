We will ensure J&K gets back statehood: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President AltafBukhari Monday said his party would ensure that Jammu and Kashmir gets back its statehood and also work for the protection of land and jobs of its residents.

Addressing the party’s campaign convention at Khanabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Bukhari pledged to continue with his struggle against the political disempowerment of people of Jammu and Kashmir. “On August 5, 2019 not only Article 370 and 35-A were scrapped but our State was bifurcated into two union territories (UT) of J&K and Ladakh,” Bukhari said. “Apni Party is committed to fight for restoration of the special status in the Supreme Court but till that goal is achieved, we can’t sit with our fingers crossed.”

He said that Apni Party hopes that the verdict of the Supreme Court comes as a sigh of relief for the people of J&K.

“Last year’s political decisions have not been taken easily by the people of J&K. We can’t wait for that verdict of the Supreme Court on the August 5, 2019 decisions. We will have to strive for the protection of our domicile rights on land and jobs in order to have legal safeguards in our hands,” Bukhari said.

He said his party had adopted a two-pronged strategy- one to follow the lawsuit for restoration of special status to J&K in the apex court and second to strive for comprehensive domicile laws for the protection of land and jobs for the people of J&K.

“You must be aware about how we got domicile law for jobs replaced within 24 hours. Earlier, only class fourth jobs were reserved for youth of J&K but we ensured that all the categories of jobs are fully reserved for the domiciles of J&K,” Bukhari said.

He said Apni Party had explicitly explained that the domicile law on land in J&K was unacceptable to it and needed to be replaced with a new law as per the aspirations of the people of J&K.

“Although there are ample safeguards for the sale of agricultural land which can’t be transferred to non-domiciles of J&K, we want a fool-proof law for the protection of land for domiciles of J&K,” the Apni Party leader said.

He said that his party would ensure that no commitments were made with the people which it could not fulfill.

“Our party does not believe in hollow slogans and we pledge to deliver on our promises made with the people,” Bukhari said.

Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir also addressed the convention and said that the signatories of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had miserably failed to deliver on their promises made with the people.

Former legislator and Apni Party’s District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather exuded confidence in people of district Anantnag saying that they were politically mature to differentiate between the political gimmicks and the sincerity of the purpose. Apni Party Provincial Secretary, Kashmir, Nazir Ahmad Wani (Dailgami) and party’s youth leader Imaad Rafi Mir also addressed the gathering.