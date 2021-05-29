Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 2:43 PM

Weapon smuggling bid by militants foiled in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: police

As per the spokesperson, three AK-47 rifles and six magazines, and four pistols and nine magazines have been recovered from the spot.
Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]

Security forces on Saturday claimed to have recovered a cache of arms being smuggled by militants in Tangdhar sector of frontier district Kupwara in north Kashmir.

A police spokesperson tweeted this afternoon that the weapon smuggling attempt by the militants was thwarted by Kupwara police and Army at the forward Jabdi Tangdhar sector today.

As per the spokesperson, three AK-47 rifles and six magazines, and four pistols and nine magazines have been recovered from the spot.

Further search in the area is going on, added the spokesperson.

