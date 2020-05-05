Wearing face masks mandatory in Baramulla

Making use of face masks mandatory in Baramulla district, Deputy Commissioner (DC), G N Itoo on Tuesday warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating the order.

Continuing with the efforts to fight corana pandemic, the DC issued strict warning to all those who were reluctant to use masks.

“People should understand that precautionary measures like using face masks are extremely important. Those who don’t follow such measures will face action from the administration,” said the DC. He said violators will be fined as well as imprisoned.

In this connection, the administration has constituted flying squads to monitor use of face masks.