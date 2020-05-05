Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 1:00 AM

Wearing face masks mandatory in Baramulla

Violators to face fine, imprisonment: DC
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 1:00 AM
Representational Pic

Making use of face masks mandatory in Baramulla district, Deputy Commissioner (DC), G N Itoo on Tuesday warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating the order.

Continuing with the efforts to fight corana pandemic, the DC issued strict warning to all those who were reluctant to use masks.

Trending News
Representational Pic

JeM militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Beighpora gunfight: Top commander trapped, mobile Internet snapped in Kashmir

File Pic

Two militants killed in ongoing encounter in Sharshali Pulwama gunfight: Police

Kashmiri laborers attacked in Assam, 3 injured

“People should understand that precautionary measures like using face masks are extremely important. Those who don’t follow such measures will face action from the administration,” said the DC. He said violators will be fined as well as imprisoned.

In this connection, the administration has constituted flying squads to monitor use of face masks.

Related News