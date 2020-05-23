Wearing masks made mandatory in Ganderbal

Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: May 24, 2020, 2:45 AM

Authorities in this district have made wearing face masks mandatory for people to curb spread of coronavirus.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner, Shafqat Iqbal issued an order, making it mandatory for people to wear the masks.

“It is mandatory to adopt all possible measures, precautions for saving people from exposure to COVID19 and whereas covering mouth and nose at all times helps prevention of transmission of this virus. Therefore it is hereby ordered that it shall be mandatory for people always to use masks, facial cotton covers especially in public places,” reads the order issued by the district magistrate.

Any person found violating orders shall be punished on the spot with a fine of not less than Rs 500.

