'Wearing masks mandatory, offenders will be penalised'

The Kupwara district administration Monday issued an order making wearing face masks at public places mandatory due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It has become imperative to ensure 100 percent usage of masks in the district (Kupwara) to minimise the chances of further spike of COVID-19 cases,” reads an official handout.

The order reads that all Tehsildars and Block Development Officers (BDOs) would ensure the usage of masks in their respective jurisdictions and impose a penalty of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1000 for repeat of offence on the violators.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Imam Din said that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases it had become mandatory to wear face masks and follow all SOPs laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“I hope people will co-operate with the authorities to contain the deadly virus,” he said.

Din said strict directions had been passed for sampling of passengers coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that from Tuesday, special Police nakas would be laid across the district on every entry and exit point to ensure that people wear masks.

“I have directed the health officials to speed up the vaccination drive so that maximum people are covered,” Din said.