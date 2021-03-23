Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 11:32 AM

Weather expected to improve from tomorrow in J&K; Srinagar-Jammu highway remains shut after landslides

"Moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue today. Light rainfall is expected at many places on March 24 as well, and thereafter the weather is expected to improve," an official of the MET department said.
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 11:32 AM
Authorities have announced closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides triggered by rain in the Ramban-Ramsoo sector. [File/ GK]
Authorities have announced closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides triggered by rain in the Ramban-Ramsoo sector. [File/ GK]

Landslides triggered by incessant rain blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Tuesday as the meteorological department forecast more rain and snow during the next 24 hours.

“Moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue today. Light rainfall is expected at many places on March 24 as well, and thereafter the weather is expected to improve,” an official of the MET department said.

Trending News
GK File/ Mubashir Khan

Inclement weather forces closure of schools up to elementary level in north Kashmir's Kupwara

File Photo

Search operation underway in Chitragam village of south Kashmir's Shopian

GK File: Mubashir Khan

Ski resort Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall

Authorities have announced closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides triggered by rain in the Ramban-Ramsoo sector.

Srinagar recorded 4.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 0.9 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.5, Kargil minus 1.6 and Drass minus 3.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Latest News
Representational Image

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 123.6 mn

GK File/ Mubashir Khan

Inclement weather forces closure of schools up to elementary level in north Kashmir's Kupwara

File Photo

Search operation underway in Chitragam village of south Kashmir's Shopian

GK File: Mubashir Khan

Ski resort Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall

Jammu city had 14.9, Katra 13.2, Batote 6.1, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News