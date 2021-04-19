Weather improves in Kashmir, but more rain forecast

Weather improved in Kashmir on Monday after several days’ rain even as the weatherman forecast another spell of light rain in the next few days.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that scattered light rain and thundershowers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday besides widespread rain on April 23 and isolated showers on April 24.

The weather department has also issued ‘yellow warning’ for isolated thunder/lightning with gusty winds 30- 40-kmph for both Kashmir and Jammu divisions for three days from April 20-22.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched), amber –government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

As per the meteorological department official, Srinagar received 9.6mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. while the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 7.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 4.0mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 7.4°C against previous night’s 7.6°C, the official said.

Pahalgam received 16.7mm during the time while the famous resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of 1.4°C against 3.4°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 4.8mm of rain and recorded a low of 4.8°C against previous night’s 5.1°C, the official said.

Kupwara received 8.0mm of rain while the north Kashmir district recorded a low of 4.8°C against 5.7°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, received 7.0mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against 0.4°C on the previous night which was below 2.9°C than the normal for the area, the official said.