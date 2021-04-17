Weather to improve from today: MeT

After Kashmir received heavy rainfall in plains and a spell of fresh snowfall in the higher reaches for the last two days, the Meteorological department forecast has said that “some improvement” in weather is likely from Sunday afternoon while overall improvement would be witnessed from Monday.

The plains in the Valley received heavy rainfall on Friday night while intermittent rains continued on Saturday.

The ski-resort Gulmarg received fresh snowfall while a spell of fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of north Kashmir parts led to suspension of traffic on several vital roads due to slippery conditions.

The MeT department has said that another two-day spell of rainfall in Kashmir is expected from Tuesday.

Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said, “We expect a significant improvement in weather from Sunday afternoon. Another spell of moderate rainfall is expected from Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, as per the MeT data, Srinagar recorded 27 mm rainfall during the last two days, Gulmarg inj north Kashmir recorded 31 mm rainfall and Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 12 mm rainfall during the last two days.

The inclement weather during the last three days has caused a sharp fall in temperature as Srinagar on Saturday recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius and 7.2 degrees Celsius on Friday night.

Gulmarg recorded 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 0.5 degrees Celsius on Friday night.