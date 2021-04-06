Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 10:18 AM

Weather to remain erratic in J&K till Wednesday afternoon

The MeT has also predicted intermittent light to moderate rain/snow (on higher reaches) of J&K and Ladakh during this period.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 10:18 AM
File photo/ GK
File photo/ GK

Rain lashed the plains and snow occurred in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast erratic weather till Wednesday afternoon.

Sonam Lotus, Director of the MeT department said, “Weather to remain erratic with intermittent light to moderate rain/snow (on higher reaches) of J&K and Ladakh till 7th afternoon.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Five injured in gas cylinder blast in downtown Srinagar

Representational Image

PDP's DDC member resigns from party in north Kashmir's Bandipora

India wants peaceful coexistence with Pakistan: Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain

“Occasional heavy snowfall is possible on Zojila, Banihal-Ramban and prominent passes of the Leh-Manali highways during this period.

“Expect significant improvement from 8th onwards in both UTs.”

Srinagar had 8.8, Pahalgam 5.9 and Gulmarg 0.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Latest News
Representational Photo: Flickr

'Leopard cub' spotted in Green Belt Park in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar

Representational Photo

1 in 4 online users allow apps access to mic, webcam: Study

Representational Photo

Five injured in gas cylinder blast in downtown Srinagar

File Photo

Masks, ventilation stop COVID-19 spread better than social distancing, study says

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.6, Kargil minus 2.2 and Drass minus 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 20.6, Katra 18.2, Batote 10.5, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 8.5 as the minimum temperature.

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News