Webinar on career counselling held at Amar Singh College

Psychological cum Career Counselling and Placement Cell of Amar Singh College organized a webinar under Manodarpan, an initiative by MHRD, Govt. of India as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The theme of the webinar was “Mental Health and career counselling”. The webinar acquainted the participants with two important aspects of counselling viz-a-viz Mental Health and Career Counselling: both being indispensable for leading a modern life.

Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, J&K, Talat Parvez Rohella was the Chief Patron of the programme.

Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the college, in his address formally welcomed the participants, dignitaries and the Resource Persons and informed that the college is contemplating to conduct more such online workshops and webinars.

The programme consisted of two technical sessions and was coordinated by the members of Manodarpan Initiative, Dr. Ulfat Jaan, Dr. Syed Mutahar Aaqib and Dr. Parvaize Ahmad Dar.

Dr Ulfat Jaan introduced the theme and importance of the webinar. She informed the audience that more than 1000 participants registered for the webinar. The participants included faculty members of the College, research scholars and students. She also introduced the Speakers for the Webinar, Aflaha Wadera (Senior Manager, Common Wealth Bank of Australia) and Asiya Niyaz (Consultant clinical psychologist, IMHANS, Srinagar) to the audience.

Asiya Niyaz in her elaborated presentation explained various mental health issues and their causes. At the same time, she deliberated upon the importance of counselling in day-to-day life. She stressed upon various methods and strategies to alleviate stress.