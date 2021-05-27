Webinar on 'Coping Stress & Attaining Mental Wellness in Covid-19 Pandemic' ends

Three-day webinar “Coping Stress & Attaining Mental Wellness in Covid-19 Pandemic” organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Bemina, concluded on Thursday.

According to a statement issued here, speaking at the valediction held online, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir described the event as successful and said the participants have learnt different techniques, methods and physical exercises to de-stress themselves during this pandemic. Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir asked the students to help each other during these trying times and also extend all possible support to the underprivileged sections of the society.

Addressing the participants, Director Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Dr Mir Zaffar Iqbal, said the CRC in association with the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) would like to hold more such programmes for the students, faculty and staff of the varsity in future. He further called for collaborative efforts between the two institutions in research and other allied fields.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, hailed the DSW and CRC for organizing the event and said the expert techniques for de-stressing and breathing should be implemented in letter and spirit to avoid any complications during the prevailing situation. He asked the students to strictly follow the Covid SOPs while venturing out of homes.

Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj Ud Din Shah, presented the detailed webinar proceedings and thanked all the experts from the CRC for their valuable advice and suggestions to the participants to beat the stress.

Deputy DSW, Tulmulla Campus, Dr Asif Khan, conducted the programme proceedings while as Rehabilitation Officer, CRC, Shameem Ahmad proposed the vote of thanks.