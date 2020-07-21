Kashmir, Today's Paper
July 22, 2020

Webinar on digital marketing at IUST

UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 12:49 AM
A three-day webinar on digital marketing began at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here on Tuesday.

The webinar is being organized by IUST  in collaboration with  CII-J&K and is sponsored by TEQIP-III for the students of department of food technology and school of business studies.

Vice Chancellor Prof Mushtaq A. Siddiqi said ‘New World order after this pandemic will demand new skill sets from our employable youth, so our education system has to be revamped, wherein the industry partnership should be compulsory component in our educational curriculum’.

Dean School of Engineering and Technology Prof A H Moon, discussed the technology stack of digital marketing used for implementation and also explained the digital marketing concepts like pay-per-click, search engine optimization, data analytics.

“IUST is ideally poised to  launch digital marketing course in the online mode in collaboration with the CII , which could enhance the employability of  Management and Technology students,” Prof. Moon added

Earlier, Prof Haroon Naik presented the welcome address, wherein he stressed that the digital technology is must to become successful entrepreneur and for whom learn, unlearn and re- learn of technologies  holds key to meet future challenges.

Technical sessions were delivered by Krishna Kumar, CEO, Greenpepper Pvt Ltd. wherein he presented the industry perspective and best practices in digital marketing. The workshop was coordinated by Mr. Khurshid Maqbool, Head CII-J&K Chapter and Dr. Parvez A. Mir, Chairperson Entrepreneurship Development Cell and Industry Institute Interaction Cell. At the end, Vote of Thanks was presented by Dr. M. Ashraf Parry, I/C Head, Department of Management Studies.

