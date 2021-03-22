Webinar on global career opportunities on March 23

To sensitise students and youth about the global career opportunities, Move Beyond, a Career Counselling School is organising a one-day free online workshop on career opportunities in Germany / Study, Work and Settle in Germany on Tuesday’ 23rd of March, 2021 sponsored by TEQIP III, National Institute Of Technology, Srinagar.

According to the statement issued here, the students need to register at www.movebeyond.in and subsequently shall get the webinar link in their email. “Besides all the educational institutions of J&K, all the NITs of the country have been invited to attend the program. The German academic landscape has always opened its doors to foreign talent and has a lot to offer: free tuition, state-of-the-art facilities, scholarships, research funding, and a booming job market. But for many Indian students understanding the process of studying in Germany seems to be a bit difficult and confusing. The webinar is aimed to address the career counselling needs who wish to study in Germany and simplify their process of admission by discussing threadbare opportunities and ways and means to avail them,” it said.