Webinar on trademark registration, benefits held

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Institute (MSME DI) Srinagar under Union Ministry Thursday organised a webinar on intellectual property rights with special focus on trademark registration and its benefits.

Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir and Deputy Director MSME DI Jammu also attended the webinar along with the MSME Unit holders and officials of Industries and Commerce Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah raised concerns on the time delay on availing trade mark and said registration process needs to take less time. He said unit holders need to be awarded about availing trademark to boost their business and added that close eye should be kept on infringement issues as many people are using Kashmiri brand names on their products which otherwise are manufactured outside.

Deputy Director MSME DI Jammu, Dr Ashwani Kumar said that MSMEs must avail benefits from many other schemes of Ministry of MSME besides IPR. He said financial support is available in most of the schemes.

Shilpi Mehta, an expert faculty on IP rights, gave a detailed presentation on trade mark registration and its benefits. Assistant Director O/o DCMSME New Delhi, Satish Kumar explained the process for availing the reimbursement on charges incurred online from DCMSME office.

Earlier, Assistant Director MSME DI Srinagar, Saheel Alaqband informed that the webinar was organised with the motive that MSMEs should get awareness about the need of trade mark which also finds its relevance in GEM registration and also involvement of field officers of I&C department will ensure the handholding support for MSMEs at the district level.

He said the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry J&K has been given approval by the PMAC Committee at office of Development Commissioner MSME to set up IP Facilitation centre at J&K at a total project cost of Rs 1.27. crore which includes admissible grant of Rs one crore from the government of India as per scheme guidelines through PPDC Agra which acts as national monitoring and implementation unit.