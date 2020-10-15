Kashmir, Today's Paper
Webinar on 'Translation in 21st Century' concludes at KU

The two-day webinar on “Translation in the 21st Century” concluded at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Thursday.

A statement said more than 100 faculty members and research scholars from different parts of the country attended the webinar, organised by the varsity’s Department of Linguistics in collaboration with Grand Academic Portal (GAP).

KU Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir was the chief guest at the inaugural session, while Prof Lily Want, Dean School of Arts, Languages and Literature, was the keynote speaker.

Prof Aejaz Muhammed Sheikh, Regional Director, GAP, briefed the participants about the objectives of the webinar, and Prof Aadil Amin Kak, Head, Department of Linguistics formally welcomed the guests.

In her keynote address, Prof Want elaborated on different aspects of translation and its interdisciplinary nature.

Dean Research at KU, Prof Shakil A Romshoo was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony, while Prof Preety Oza, CEO, Grand Academic Portal, was the guest of honour. Prof Preety briefed the participants about the GAP and its academic activities.

