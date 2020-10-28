Webinar on weather patterns held

An online webinar on winter weather patterns, experiences and initiative for J&K and Ladakh was organized by Institution of Engineers India (IEI), J&K State Centre and National Institute of Disaster Management, in collaboration with divisional administrations of Kashmir and Ladakh.

The webinar was inaugurated by President Institution of Engineers India Narendra Singh. He said that past experiences were the key for solving future issues in disaster management.

The Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas; Director IMD, Sonam Lotus, HoD Chest Medicine, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Bilal Ahmad Bhat and Aamir Ali, Chairman IEI J&K State Centre also spoke on the occasion.