Week after snowfall, Shopian's icy roads trouble pedestrians

The icy roads and footpaths in south Kashmir’s Shopian town are troubling pedestrians and commuters even a week after snowfall.

Local told Greater Kashmir that most of the roads in the town were still carpeted with snow and authorities were doing little to remove it.

“It is difficult to walk or commute on the icy roads in Batapora, Bongam and Bona Bazaar areas of the town,” they said.

Mubashir Ahmad, a local said it was impossible to walk on these slippery roads.

“I slipped yesterday and fell flat on my face,” he said.

Locals said that the Municipal Council Shopian and the R&B department had taken little pains in de-icing the roads.

“Only a few roads in the town were treated with rock salt while most are in a frozen condition,” another resident said.

He said that people prefer to walk in the middle of the road as the footpaths are more slippery.

Many students in the area said that they could not reach their coaching centres on time as the roads were still plastered with a thick layer of snow.

“The roads have not been widened enough and the vehicles get stuck in snow ruts,” said Suhail Ahmad, a 10th class student.

An R&B official told Greater Kashmir that they would sprinkle rock salt where ever it was needed.

He said that they had already pressed a fleet of tippers into services to lift snow from the roads.

“The road widening process in and around the town is going on at full swing,” the official said.