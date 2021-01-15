Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 1:14 AM

Week after snowfall, Shopian's icy roads trouble pedestrians

Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 1:14 AM

The icy roads and footpaths in south Kashmir’s Shopian town are troubling pedestrians and commuters even a week after snowfall.

Local told Greater Kashmir that most of the roads in the town were still carpeted with snow and authorities were doing little to remove it.

Trending News

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

“It is difficult to walk or commute on the icy roads in Batapora, Bongam and Bona Bazaar areas of the town,” they said.

Mubashir Ahmad, a local said it was impossible to walk on these slippery roads.

“I slipped yesterday and fell flat on my face,” he said.

Latest News

Srinagar freezes at minus 7.0°C as cold wave continues in Kashmir

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 95.5 mn: Johns Hopkins

Representational Photo

At 10K, India records lowest Covid numbers since June

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

Locals said that the Municipal Council Shopian and the R&B department had taken little pains in de-icing the roads.

“Only a few roads in the town were treated with rock salt while most are in a frozen condition,” another resident said.

He said that people prefer to walk in the middle of the road as the footpaths are more slippery.

Many students in the area said that they could not reach their coaching centres on time as the roads were still plastered with a thick layer of snow.

“The roads have not been widened enough and the vehicles get stuck in snow ruts,” said Suhail Ahmad, a 10th class student.

An R&B official told Greater Kashmir that they would sprinkle rock salt where ever it was needed.

He said that they had already pressed a fleet of tippers into services to lift snow from the roads.

“The road widening process in and around the town is going on at full swing,” the official said.

Related News