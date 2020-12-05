Week-long art activities begin at Nagrota

Kashmir, Today's Paper
A week-long art and culture activities of Viraj Kala Kendra commenced at VirajBalBhavan, Khanpur, Nagrota to commemorate the birth anniversary of Late (Sh.) V R Khajuria, a renowned sculptor and writer of two books in Dogri.

Nirmal Sharma, Commissioner Secretary, was the chief guest and Dr. Ruveda Salam, Assistant Commissioner Income Tax Department, Prof. Rita Jitendra, former Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages were the guests of honour on this occasion. 

Susham Sharma, General Secretary was also present in the programme. 

Welcoming the guests Raj Bharti, President, VirajKalakendra highlighted the activities of the Viraj Kala Kendra which are to be organized during this week long celebrations. UshaChunni read out the detailed report on the achievements of Kendra.

A cultural programme was presented by the students of VirajBalBhavan and the women folk of the rural area of Khanpur. The value basex culture included Welcome song,  Nursery songs, group songs, Bhajans and a Hindi play based on patriotic themes. 

