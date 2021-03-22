Weeklong plantation drive starts at Faculty of Forests SKUAST-K

A week long plantation drive started today at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s (SKUAST) Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar, Ganderbal with the planting of deodar sapling by Professor Tariq Hussain Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry at the campus.

According to a statement issued here, the week long plantation programme is being organised by Students Welfare department headed by Dr Syed Naseem Geelani.

Dean Prof Tariq Masoodi while addressing the students said that sustainable management of forests will build a better future by attaining ecological improvement in the natural habitats. The Dean emphasised that owing to climate change, it has become a social responsibility for all of us especially who are in the forestry sector to aware people about the importance of forests and need to conserve and protect this green gold. “The campus is located on a Southern Slope, the restoration of which is highly challenging. Such programs have been initiated by the Faculty for past many years with the Changing micro climate of the campus the increase in biodiversity is evident,” the statement reads.

The programme which will involve the Faculty members and the students of all the programs of UG, PG and Ph.D, will be planting many plants by their name and shall mandatorily take care of the plants for entire duration of their studies.