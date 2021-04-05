Weeklong pre-admission Counseling Mela concludes at GDC Baramulla

The weeklong pre-admission CounsellingMela concluded today with a modest valedictory ceremony at Government Degree College, Baramulla.

Prof. (Dr.) Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Principal of the college was the Chief Guest and Zeeshan Khan (Young Professional), Nadia (Career Counselling Officer, DE&CC, Baramulla) and Prof. Mudasir Ahmad (District Career Counselling Officer) as the special guests of the event.

Prof. Lone in his inaugural address welcomed and thanked all the stakeholders associated with the CounsellingMela. He praised the Higher Education Department of UT of J&K for conceiving and implementing the idea of pre-admission counseling in J&K colleges.

Prof. Lone also appreciated the role of Divisional and District Coordinators, Career Counseling Officers, faculty with expertise in Psychological Counseling, and Placement Officers. He also appreciated the passion and voluntarism demonstrated by students who turned for counseling before registering themselves for a course/program.

Earlier, Dr.Navshad Ahmad Wani, Convener, Psychological cum Career Counseling and Placement Cell (PCCPC) of the college highlighted the individual and collective efforts put in by different stakeholders at college level that eventually translated the idea of pre-admission counseling into a great success.